Putin tells Trump Las Vegas shooting 'shocking in its cruelty'

The crime that has taken the lives of tens of peaceful civilians is shocking in its cruelty

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 23:39
Putin tells Trump Las Vegas shooting &#039;shocking in its cruelty&#039;

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed his condolences in a message to US leader Donald Trump, saying a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas was "shocking in its cruelty."

"The crime that has taken the lives of tens of peaceful civilians is shocking in its cruelty," Putin said according to a statement from the Kremlin.

It said the Russian president had expressed the words of support to the families of the victims. 

TAGS

Las VegasVladimir PutinMoscowDonald TrumpRussia

