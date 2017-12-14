हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Putin to contest presidential polls as independent candidate

Putin said the opposition lacked a strong candidate to challenge him.

Reuters| Updated: Dec 14, 2017, 15:55 PM IST
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking a new term in office in a March election, said on Thursday he would run as an independent candidate while hoping for support from more than one political party.

Putin, 65, told an annual news conference that Russia`s political system must be competitive, but the opposition lacked a strong candidate to challenge him because his opponents, while creating a lot of noise, had very little to offer the nation.

