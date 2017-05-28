close
Pyongyang urges Seoul to cancel THAAD deployment

People from all walks of life in South Korea were increasingly demanding the cancellation of THAAD deployment, Xinhua news agency quoted.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 11:37

Pyongyang: North Korea has urged South Korea to cancel the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system by the US, the media reported on Sunday.

People from all walks of life in South Korea were increasingly demanding the cancellation of THAAD deployment, Xinhua news agency quoted a spokesman for the National Peace Committee of Korea as saying on Saturday.

"To deploy THAAD or to withdraw it would serve as a cornerstone discerning the acts of sycophancy towards outsiders from the stand of prioritising the nation, and there should be no compromise here," he said.

The committee slammed South Korean conservatives for defending the deployment and criticised the new government for adopting "an ambivalent approach to the public demand for the withdrawal of THAAD".

Some South Korean politicians have recently hinted at a freeze of the THAAD deployment in exchange for North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile tests.

The former South Korean government agreed to let the US deploy THAAD last year.

PyongyangSeoulNorth KoreaTerminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD)South Korean government

