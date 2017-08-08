close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Qaeda' suicide bomber kills three Yemen soldiers

A suspected Al-Qaeda suicide bomber killed three Yemeni soldiers and wounded nine others in an attack Tuesday on an army position in the country`s south, military officials said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 18:42

Aden: A suspected Al-Qaeda suicide bomber killed three Yemeni soldiers and wounded nine others in an attack Tuesday on an army position in the country`s south, military officials said.

The assailant used an explosives-rigged car to target the troops loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi who had recently set up the position in the town of Loder in Abyan province in their fight against the jihadists, the officials said.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), seen by the United States as the global terror network`s most dangerous branch, has exploited years of conflict between the government and Iran-backed Huthi rebels to expand its presence in Yemen.

Al-Qaeda`s jihadist rival, the Islamic State group, has also strengthened its control of parts of the impoverished country on the tip of the Arabian Peninsula.

Yemeni special forces, trained by the United Arab Emirates and backed by the United States, on Wednesday launched a major operation against the Al-Qaeda fighters, driving them out of oil-rich Shabwa province. 

The jihadists are thought to have moved further south into neighbouring Abyan province.

More than 8,000 people have been killed in Yemen since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the government against the Huthi Shiite rebels, who had seized the capital and swathes of the country`s north.

The election is set to be the final showdown of a dynastic rivalry that has lasted more than half a century since the presidential candidates` fathers Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Odinga went from allies in the struggle for independence to bitter rivals.

TAGS

Al-QaedaAbedrabbo Mansour HadiYemen soldiersSuicide bomberMilitary officials

From Zee News

WorldAsia

China: 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Sichuan Province

NSDC, Google to launch mobile app development programme
Technology

NSDC, Google to launch mobile app development programme

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Badaun man booked for sedition, held for...

Delhi Court reserves order in defamation complaint against AAP leaders
Delhi

Delhi Court reserves order in defamation complaint against...

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K situation 'better' than last year: Minist...

Congress Working Committee meeting begins, Rahul Gandhi skips due to fever
India

Congress Working Committee meeting begins, Rahul Gandhi ski...

EuropeWorld

UK ex-policeman jailed for filming nudists from helicopter

Jammu and Kashmir

'BSF crew error caused BSF-IndiGo planes incident in J...

World

Rwandan soldiers arrive in South Sudan ahead of thousands m...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India