close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis

The report  unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 19:54

Doha: Qatar said it believed a media report citing US officials had revealed the responsibility of the United Arab Emirates in an alleged hack on its state news agency in late May which helped spark a diplomatic rift between Doha and its neighbours.

"The information published in the Washington Post ... revealed the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and senior Emirati officials in the hacking of Qatar News Agency," its government communication office said in a statement.

The report "unequivocally proves that this hacking crime took place", it added.
The UAE`s minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said earlier on Monday that the Washington Post report was false and denied his country`s involvement in any hack. 

TAGS

QatarUAEGulf crisisUnited Arab EmiratesAnwar GargashWashington

From Zee News

M Venkaiah Naidu is NDA&#039;s vice presidential nominee - Facts about him
India

M Venkaiah Naidu is NDA's vice presidential nominee -...

Meet West Bengal&#039;s first transgender Lok Adalat judge
West Bengal

Meet West Bengal's first transgender Lok Adalat judge

NGT notice to Centre on air pollution caused by ships
Environment

NGT notice to Centre on air pollution caused by ships

Swati – Oldest tigress in captivity dies in Assam zoo at 20 years of age
Environment

Swati – Oldest tigress in captivity dies in Assam zoo at 20...

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejects proposal on refugee...

Haryana

Women students protest in Gurugram over promotion policy

Tackling Malware attacks: Google introduces &#039;panic button&#039; feature in Android
Technology

Tackling Malware attacks: Google introduces 'panic but...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Bride walks out of marriage after groom dema...

New call drop norms in a week, spectrum sale paper in Aug:Trai
Technology

New call drop norms in a week, spectrum sale paper in Aug:T...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels