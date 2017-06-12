close
Qatar begins shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf rift

Qatar says it has begun shipping cargo through to Oman to bypass Gulf countries that have cut off sea routes to the tiny, energy rich nation.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 13:15

Doha: Qatar says it has begun shipping cargo through to Oman to bypass Gulf countries that have cut off sea routes to the tiny, energy rich nation.

Qatar's port authority published video today showing a ship arriving at Doha's Hamad Port from Oman's port of Sohar.

Typically, cargo for Qatar stops at Dubai's massive deep-water Jebel Ali port, then gets put on smaller boats heading to Doha.

But since June 5, the UAE has joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt in cutting off sea traffic to Qatar as part of the nations cutting diplomatic ties.

Qatar's port authority says its cargo will go through Sohar, as well as Oman's port at Salalah.

Meanwhile, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency has said two Iranian navy vessels will stop off in Oman soon.

QatarOmanGulf countriesDohaSaudi Arabia

