Qatar denounces 'unjustified' cut of Gulf ties

Qatar on Monday slammed the decisions of three Gulf states and Egypt to sever ties with it.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 13:08

Doha: Qatar on Monday slammed the decisions of three Gulf states and Egypt to sever ties with it, saying they were "unjustified" and aimed to put Doha under political "guardianship".

"The measures are unjustified and are based on false and baseless claims," the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the unprecedented steps taken by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

"The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state. This by itself is a violation of its (Qatar`s) sovereignty as a state," it added.

TAGS

QatarEgyptDohaSaudi ArabiaBahrainUnited Arab Emirates

