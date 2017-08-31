close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Qatar introduces visa on arrival facility for Pakistani travellers

Qatar has introduced a visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani passport holders, the media reported on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:33

Doha: Qatar has introduced a visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani passport holders, the media reported on Thursday.

According to flag carrier Qatar Airways, Pakistani nationals can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 30 days under the new rules, reports Dawn news. 

They can also apply to extend their stay by another 30 days.

The conditions include possession of a passport valid for a minimum of six months from the date of arrival, and an air ticket showing that the traveller will be leaving the country, Qatar Airways said.

Earlier this month, Qatar had offered visa-free entry to 80 countries. 

Qatar Airways chief Akbar al-Baker had said the state-owned carrier, which this year plans to extend its network to 62 new destinations, would be a primary beneficiary of the decision.

TAGS

QatarPakistanPassportVisaQatar AirwaysAkbar al-Baker

From Zee News

Indian Air Force postpones trial series of Astra missile due to bad weather
India

Indian Air Force postpones trial series of Astra missile du...

ISRO&#039;s eighth navigation satellite launch: Things to know about the IRNSS constellation
Space

ISRO's eighth navigation satellite launch: Things to k...

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur hospital's suspended principal sent to judic...

World

After North Korea missile, Britain and Japan agree closer s...

Mumbai rains: BMC responsible for Dr Deepak Amrapurkar&#039;s death, says IMA
Maharashtra

Mumbai rains: BMC responsible for Dr Deepak Amrapurkar...

Asia

20 Rohingya migrants killed in Bangladesh boat capsize

LG V30 launched; know about its features, specifications
Mobiles

LG V30 launched; know about its features, specifications

Things to know about ISRO&#039;s workhorse PSLV
Space

Things to know about ISRO's workhorse PSLV

Bihar: Floods continue to wreak havoc in people&#039;s lives
India

Bihar: Floods continue to wreak havoc in people's live...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Priyanka Gandhi recovers from dengue, discharged from hospital

Watch: Lawyer dies of suffocation in car during Mumbai floods

Watch: Post conviction, 'guest' Ram Rahim was kept at this lavish, so called 'Jail'

Aamir Khan donates Rs 25 lakh to Bihar flood victims

Bumper pulses harvest in India, Myanmar farmers unhappy

Indian student dies, another critical in hurricane-ravaged Texas