Qatar rejects intervention in foreign policy: Foreign Minister
"No one has the right to intervene in our foreign policy," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told AFP.
Doha: Qatar`s foreign minister on Thursday rejected attempts to interfere in the country`s foreign policy and said a "military solution" to the country`s crisis with its Gulf neighbours was not an option.
"We don`t see a military solution as an option" to the crisis, he added.