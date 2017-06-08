close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Qatar rejects intervention in foreign policy: Foreign Minister

"No one has the right to intervene in our foreign policy," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told AFP.  

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 20:35

Doha: Qatar`s foreign minister on Thursday rejected attempts to interfere in the country`s foreign policy and said a "military solution" to the country`s crisis with its Gulf neighbours was not an option.

"No one has the right to intervene in our foreign policy," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told AFP.

"We don`t see a military solution as an option" to the crisis, he added.

TAGS

QatarDohaGulf neighboursSheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Haryana government to celebrate birth anniversary of Deenda...
Haryana

Haryana government to celebrate birth anniversary of Deenda...

Vishwa Hindu Parishad condemns police firing on agitating M...
India

Vishwa Hindu Parishad condemns police firing on agitating M...

Combating terror to be a major agenda at SCO Summit
IndiaWorld

Combating terror to be a major agenda at SCO Summit

Visit Dalit homes, have food with them: BJP top brass to party leaders
India

Visit Dalit homes, have food with them: BJP top brass to pa...

Farmers' stir: Hardik Patel may visit MP on June 12
Madhya Pradesh

Farmers' stir: Hardik Patel may visit MP on June 12

Prez poll: Shiv Sena may take 'independent' stand...
Maharashtra

Prez poll: Shiv Sena may take 'independent' stand...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video