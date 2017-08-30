close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Qatar says no sign Arab states willing to negotiate over boycott

Qatar`s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that his country was willing to negotiate an end to a Gulf diplomatic rift but had seen no sign that Saudi Arabia and other countries imposing sanctions on Doha were open to mediation.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 19:23
Qatar says no sign Arab states willing to negotiate over boycott

Doha: Qatar`s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that his country was willing to negotiate an end to a Gulf diplomatic rift but had seen no sign that Saudi Arabia and other countries imposing sanctions on Doha were open to mediation.

Kuwait and the United States are trying to heal a bitter dispute between Qatar and four Arab countries that has damaged business ties and disrupted travel for thousands of citizens in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Emirates severed political and trade ties with the small gas-rich country on June 4, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the charges.

A visit this week to the UAE and Qatar by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov showed no signs of having eased tensions among the Gulf Arab powers.

"Qatar maintains its position that this crisis can only be achieved through a constructive dialogue ... but the blockading counties are not responding to any efforts being conducted by Kuwait or other friendly countries," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha on Wednesday at a news conference with his Russian counterpart.

The UAE`s ambassador to the United States, Yousef al-Otaiba, in an interview with U.S.-based magazine the Atlantic on Monday, said his country would negotiate with Qatar so long as Doha did not set any preconditions for talks.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Wednesday Qatar planned to bolster trade with Russia, one of the world`s biggest gas exporters, and that Qatar could no longer rely on neighbouring states to support its economy or guarantee food security.

Lavrov said if face-to-face negotiations started, Russia would be ready to contribute to the mediation and that it was in Russia`s interest "for the GCC to be united and strong".

TAGS

QatarEgyptSaudi ArabiaBahrain United Emirates

From Zee News

Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi released from Jammu jail
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi released from Jamm...

No talks with separatists in J&amp;K can take place with pre-conditions: Union Home Secretary
India

No talks with separatists in J&K can take place with pr...

Why rubbing a balloon on your hair makes it stick
Science

Why rubbing a balloon on your hair makes it stick

Pakistan creating hurdles in bringing Dawood Ibrahim back to India to face law: Union Home Secretary
India

Pakistan creating hurdles in bringing Dawood Ibrahim back t...

New method converts tree leaves into electronic devices
Science

New method converts tree leaves into electronic devices

Himachal Pradesh

Kotkhai rape custodial death: Himachal Pradesh IGP, 7 cops...

Amazon&#039;s Alexa to chat up Microsoft&#039;s Cortana
Technology

Amazon's Alexa to chat up Microsoft's Cortana

Rising temperatures causing Caspian Sea to evaporate; scientists reveal worrying statistics
Environment

Rising temperatures causing Caspian Sea to evaporate; scien...

Delhi

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi challenges his arrest in Delhi H...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India