Qatar's emir warns against military action in Gulf dispute

Qatar's emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Arab nations.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 29, 2017, 12:13 PM IST
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani says: "I'm fearful that if anything happens, if any military act happens, this region will be in chaos."

Speaking to the American television network CBS's "60 Minutes" news programme, Sheikh Tamim also acknowledged that US President Donald Trump offered to host a meeting between the parties.

Sheikh Tamim said: "It was supposed to be very soon, this meeting. But I don't have any response."

The "60 Minutes" interview will air tonight in the US, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates started boycotting Qatar in June over allegations it supports extremists, which Qatar denies. 

