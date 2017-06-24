close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Quake magnitude 5.8 strikes in Mozambique: USGS

An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck 60 kilometers (37.28 miles) miles northwest the Mozambique city of BEIRA, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 08:55

Istanbul: An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck 60 kilometers (37.28 miles) miles northwest the Mozambique city of BEIRA, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday.

The USGS put the depth of the tremor at 10 km (6.21 miles). There were no other details immediately available.

TAGS

Mozambiqueearth quakeBEIRAUnited States Geological Survey

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Americas

One killed, 18 trapped after Colombia mine explosion

Americas

Donald Trump does not intend to fire investigator Robert Mu...

AmericasWorld

Former Muslim charged with making bomb threat to mosque in...

PM Narendra Modi embarks on three-nation tour
India

PM Narendra Modi embarks on three-nation tour

WorldAsia

Around 100 people feared buried in China landslide: Authori...

AmericasWorld

CIA knew in August that Russian President Vladimir Putin so...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video