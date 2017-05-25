close
Queen Elizabeth II visits Manchester victims, slams 'wicked' attack

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 23:35
Queen Elizabeth II visits Manchester victims, slams &#039;wicked&#039; attack

New Delhi: Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday visited the Ariana Grande concert blast victims at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

There were almost twelve children under the age of 16, who were taken to the hospital by an ambulance following Monday night's attack.

She lauded the staff at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for their tireless effort at the aftermath of Monday's atrocity.

Earlier on Thursday, at 11:00, many bowed their heads for a minute in tribute to the victims, who died in the concert bombing.

Almost 22 people were killed and 116 were injured.

The National Health Service said that 75 people were admitted to eight hospitals, "including 23 patients currently receiving critical care".

