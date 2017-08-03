Racist graffiti at Australian varsity causes outrage

Sydney: Racist graffiti targeting Chinese students found in an Australian university has resulted in widespread outrage, a media report said on Thursday.

The words "kill Chinese" were inscribed above a swastika in restrooms at the University of Sydney, the BBC.

The varsity condemned the graffiti and said "any and all remnants" would be removed.

"The University of Sydney is committed to ensuring that our community is a safe, inclusive and supportive one," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"Any graffiti or posters placed around campus of a racist nature are immediately removed."

A university spokesperson told Australia`s SBS: "We do not know who is responsible, although the university`s security people suggest that it appears to be the work of a lone individual."

Poppy Wang, vice-President of the university`s Chinese Students Association, told the BBC that the graffiti has made her feel less secure.

Wang said she was disappointed the university had taken two days to remove the graffiti, which was found in the international students` lounge and the business school.

"The university is not reacting fast enough."

Last week, racist flyers directed at Chinese students were posted in University of Melbourne and Monash University.

The flyers read: "Attention, entry into the campus of Chinese students should be strictly prohibited. If violated, you can be deported from the country."

Both universities said the material was fabricated and unacceptable. The flyers have been reported to police.