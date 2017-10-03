close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Radicalised person arrested after explosive find in Paris: French Minister

France`s interior minister said on Tuesday an explosive device was discovered outside a residential building in Paris night and that subsequent arrests netted a radicalised individual.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 12:56

Paris: France`s interior minister said on Tuesday police had arrested a number of people after the discovery of an explosive device outside a residential building in Paris last weekend.
One of those arrested was "radicalised", he said, a likely reference to Islamist militancy.

Minister Gerard Collomb, speaking on public radio station France Inter, said the discovery of the device in the affluent 16th district of western Paris highlighted that France was as much as ever at risk of terrorist attacks.

"(Police) services are investigating," Collomb said. "What I can tell you is that among the people who were arrested, one was ... radicalised"

More than 230 people have been killed in attacks by Islamist militants over the past three years. The Islamic State militant group whose bases in Syria and Iraq are being bombed by French war planes has urged followers to attack France.

Soldiers shot a knifeman dead on Sunday after he killed two young women at a train station in the southern French port city of Marseille.

A judicial source said the explosive device found late last Friday night was made of four gas cannisters.

"We`ve foiled numerous attacks since the start of the year that would have involved many deaths," Collomb said. "We are still in a state of war."

TAGS

ParisFrench ministerexplosive device discovered

From Zee News

WhatsApp unveils iPhone-like emoji set in beta version
Technology

WhatsApp unveils iPhone-like emoji set in beta version

Odisha

Odisha: Headmaster held for raping student with promise to...

Now, crying can help generate electricity
Science

Now, crying can help generate electricity

61% Americans oppose Donald Trump&#039;s decision to pull out of Paris climate agreement: Survey
Environment

61% Americans oppose Donald Trump's decision to pull o...

Pious father-daughter relationship with Ram Rahim, says Honeypreet
India

Pious father-daughter relationship with Ram Rahim, says Hon...

Kerala &#039;love jihad&#039; case: SC to examine if marriage can be annulled by HC&#039;s writ powers
KeralaIndia

Kerala 'love jihad' case: SC to examine if marria...

World

More than half of eligible Australians have so far voted in...

Las Vegas attack: Shocked celebrities demand greater gun control
World

Las Vegas attack: Shocked celebrities demand greater gun co...

Terror funding case: Independent Kashmir MLA Engineer Rashid appears before NIA
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding case: Independent Kashmir MLA Engineer Rashi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi