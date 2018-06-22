हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rapper Jim Jones arrested for drug and gun possession

According to the Sheriff's Department, the NYC rapper was a backseat passenger in a car cop pulled over on Thursday night in Coweta County.

Representational Image

Los Angeles:  Rapper Jim Jones was arrested in Georgia for possession of drugs and firearm.

Charges against Jones, 41, include theft by receiving stolen property, possession of the firearm during the commission of a crime, narcotics possession, marijuana possession and dangerous drugs to be kept in original container, reported TMZ.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the NYC rapper was a backseat passenger in a car cop pulled over on Thursday night in Coweta County.

Investigators found a backpack containing 23 Oxycodone pills and a loaded Titan .25 caliber pistol in the car's backseat; elsewhere in the car officers found Oxycodone, Percocet, THC oil, marijuana and a 9mm handgun reported stolen from Dekalb County in March.

All four occupants of the car were transported to Newnan Piedmont Hospital to be medically cleared before they were booked into the Coweta County Jail.

