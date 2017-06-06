close
Essel Group 90 years
Raqa offensive aims to deal `decisive blow` to IS: Coalition

Raqa would "deliver a decisive blow to the idea of ISIS as a physical caliphate".

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 16:54

Beirut: The offensive that saw US-backed forces break into the Islamic State group`s Syrian stronghold Raqa on Tuesday aims to deal a "decisive blow" to the jihadists, the US-led anti-IS coalition said.

Warning that the fight will be "long and difficult", coalition commander Lieutenant General Steve Townsend said the fight for Raqa would "deliver a decisive blow to the idea of ISIS as a physical caliphate".
 

BeirutIslamic State groupRaqaJihadistsUS-led anti-IS coalition

