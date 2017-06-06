Raqa offensive aims to deal `decisive blow` to IS: Coalition
Beirut: The offensive that saw US-backed forces break into the Islamic State group`s Syrian stronghold Raqa on Tuesday aims to deal a "decisive blow" to the jihadists, the US-led anti-IS coalition said.
