close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges all Muslims to 'visit' and 'protect' Jerusalem

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged all Muslims to visit and protect Jerusalem after violence broke out over metal detectors that Israel installed and later removed from a sensitive holy site in the city.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 17:03

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged all Muslims to visit and protect Jerusalem after violence broke out over metal detectors that Israel installed and later removed from a sensitive holy site in the city.

"From here I make a call to all Muslims. Anyone who has the opportunity should visit Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa mosque," Erdogan said in Ankara. "Come, let's all protect Jerusalem."

He was referring to the site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, which is central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel installed metal detectors at entrances to the site, which also includes the Dome of the Rock, following an attack on July 14 that killed two Israeli police officers.

Palestinians viewed the security measures as Israel asserting further control over the site and deadly clashes erupted during protests.

"They are attempting to take the mosque from Muslim hands on the pretext of fighting terrorism. There is no other explanation," Erdogan said in a speech to ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmakers in parliament.

He said Israel's legitimacy rested on the extent of the respect it showed to Palestinians and their rights.

Erdogan also denounced attacks on synagogues in Turkey, referring to reports that an ultra-nationalist group threw stones at a synagogue in Istanbul last week.

"It does not make sense to attack synagogues here because something has happened at Al-Aqsa mosque. This does not suit our religion and it is not allowed," he said.

TAGS

Recep Tayyip ErdoganJerusalemIsrael

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit to retire e...

West Bengal

'No detention policy in schools up to states'

Uttar Pradesh

NIA arrests two from Uttar Pradesh in terror funding case

Amid Doklam stand-off, Army Vice Chief warns &#039;China bound to be a future threat to India&#039;
India

Amid Doklam stand-off, Army Vice Chief warns 'China bo...

India

2,753 security personnel killed in Naxal-hit states in 20 y...

Death toll in Taliban suicide attack in Lahore rises to 27
WorldAsia

Death toll in Taliban suicide attack in Lahore rises to 27

KeralaIndia

We have no role in medical scam: BJP

West BengalIndia

Ban on internet in Darjeeling to continue

GoaIndia

High-end ropeway project in Goa to promote tourism

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels