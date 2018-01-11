Reconsider travel: US updates advisory for its citizens headed to Pakistan

Amid straining ties with Pakistan, the United States on Wednesday updated its threat assessment for the country and cautioned its citizens headed here to 'reconsider travel'.

While the new assessment was not just for Pakistan, the US State Department in its advisory put Pakistan in the third category while many of its regions like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) were put under the most dangerous fourth category. The US warned its citizens that terrorist groups here remain active and could attack with little or no warning.

The US regularly updates its threat advisory which puts countries around the world in one of four categories based on threat perception and how swiftly aid can be provided to American citizens. India is placed in the second category which advises US citizens to "exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism."

While ties with India remain robust, US' relations with Pakistan have nosedived in recent months. The Americans have accused Pakistan of not doing enough to crackdown on home-grown terror outfits, and have even stopped military aid. Pakistan too has hit back and said it has suffered greatly in the war on terror. Pakistan's Defence Minister on Wednesday said military and intelligence cooperation with the US has been suspended.