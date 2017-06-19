close
Record 65.6 million people displaced worldwide: UN

Devastating conflicts, violence and persecution in places like Syria and South Sudan left a record 65.6 million people uprooted from their homes by the end of 2016, the UN said today.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 12:00

Geneva: Devastating conflicts, violence and persecution in places like Syria and South Sudan left a record 65.6 million people uprooted from their homes by the end of 2016, the UN said today.

"At the end of 2016, there were 65.6 million people forcibly displaced worldwide," the UN refugee agency said in a statement, stressing that this was a "new unprecedented high." 

