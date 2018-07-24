हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Reham Khan bats for Bilawal, says Imran Khan promoting hate politics

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan has once again hit out at the cricket-turned-politician, accusing him of promoting hate politics in the Pakistan general elections. Speaking to WION, Reham Khan further said that marrying Imran Khan was the biggest mistake of her life.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan has once again hit out at the cricket-turned-politician, accusing him of promoting hate politics in the Pakistan general elections. Speaking to WION, Reham Khan further said that marrying Imran Khan was the biggest mistake of her life.

When asked about Imran Khan being the frontrunner ahead of Pakistan general elections, scheduled for Wednesday, Reham said that if the PTI chief becomes the Prime Minister, Pakistan will be driven to an “extreme end”.

Referring to Imran Khan as an extremist, Reham said that Pakistan will soon be “labelled as an extremist nation” if the PTI is voted to power.

On allegations of the Pakistani Army and ISI backing the candidature of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the journalist pointed that the PTI chief had himself acknowledged that country’s spy agency was interfering in the elections. She said, “Imran Khan is acting like Army’s fangirl”.

She, however, added that no party or leader has ever come to power in Pakistan without the support of Army or ISI. "Nobody has come to power in Pakistan without the support of the establishment and if Imran comes to power he will come up that way too," said Reham.

According to Reham, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emerged as a “breath of fresh air” in the run up to the Pakistan general elections. She said that while Bilawal had been making all the right moves and speaking against hate politics, Imran Khan was indulging in hate politics.

"Imran is not doing that, he is indulging in hate politics. His speeches are not decent enough to be printed in our textbooks," Reham told WION.

She termed Pakistan general elections as a “set up” and added that no matter who is chosen to power, the country will have a “compromised democracy”.

