Relations with Pakistan improving, says Donald Trump

Washington: United States is beginning to develop a better relationship with Pakistan and its leadership averred President Donald Trump.

Trump taking to his Twitter handle also thanked Pakistan for their co-operation in numerous fronts.

"Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts(sic)," Trump tweeted.

Earlier, while addressing a gathering at the Values Voter Summit, Trump said things happened with Pakistan, but America is starting to have a real relationship with it.

He further said Pakistan and other countries have started to have respect for the US again.

"I have openly said Pakistan took tremendous advantage of our country for many years, but we`re starting to have a real relationship with Pakistan, and they`re to respect us as a nation again, and so are other nations," Trump said.

Trump`s remark came after a high-level delegation from the US visited Pakistan on October 13, to repair the strained bilateral ties between the two countries.

Both the countries have mutually agreed to continue bilateral engagements at all levels and strengthen their relationship to defeat terrorism.

Interestingly, it was on October 12 that a Canadian citizen, his U.S. national wife and their three children were recovered from the custody of terrorists by the Pakistan Army - around five years after their abduction in Afghanistan.

Instantly, U.S. President Donald Trump termed the safe recovery as a 'positive moment' for country`s relations with Pakistan.

This was the first high-level US delegation's visit to Pakistan after Trump had criticised Pakistan for providing "safe havens" to terrorists, while unveiling the new strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan.