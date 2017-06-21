close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Republican wins Georgia election, blow to anti-Trump effort

Republican Karen Handel won a fierce, closely-watched special congressional election on Wednesday in Georgia, US media projected, salvaging a seat in traditional conservative territory where Democrats had hoped to strike a blow against Donald Trump's presidency.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 08:47

Washington: Republican Karen Handel won a fierce, closely-watched special congressional election on Wednesday in Georgia, US media projected, salvaging a seat in traditional conservative territory where Democrats had hoped to strike a blow against Donald Trump's presidency.

With about 83 percent of the vote counted, Handel was ahead with 52.6 percent of the vote compared with 47.4 percent for Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, prompting CNN and NBC News to call the race in Handel's favor.

TAGS

Donald TrumpRepublicanKaren HandelDemocratsJon Ossoff

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

EuropeWorld

Belgian troops kill ''terrorist'' bombe...

World

Islamist militants storm school in southern Philippines, ta...

Two militants killed in Kashmir&#039;s Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants killed in Kashmir's Baramulla

Yoga Day: Delhi&#039;s Connaught Place out of bounds till 11 am today
Delhi

Yoga Day: Delhi's Connaught Place out of bounds till 1...

International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi performs asanas, says yoga has played &#039;big role&#039; in uniting the world
India

International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi performs asanas, s...

EuropeWorld

US sanctions to stay until Russia quits eastern Ukraine: Wh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video