Rest assured, no terrorist safe havens here: Pakistan tells US

New Delhi: Despite growing evidence of Pakistan harbouring terrorism on its soil, the country's top officials told visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that there are no terroist safe havens here. Assuring the US of being committed in the war on terror, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that no attack is planned or executed from Pakistan.

Tillerson, who received a frosty welcome in Islamabad on Tuesday evening, underlined US President Donald Trump's message that Pakistan should do more to tackle terrorism emanating from its soil. According to a statement released by the US Embassy, Tillerson said the country has to increase efforts to "eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country." In response, Pakistan PM said, "The US can rest assured that we are strategic partners in the war against terror and that today Pakistan is fighting the largest war in the world against terror."

Today, Sec. Tillerson and Prime Minister Abbasi discussed our bilateral cooperation and partnership & Pakistan’s critical role in the region pic.twitter.com/I8KSLw6eoD — Department of State (@StateDept) October 24, 2017

In an interview with Geo TV, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif further elaborated that the civil and military leadership presented a detailed narrative about its stance on the country’s war against terrorism. "Terrorist attacks are not planned on or executed from Pakistani soil, there are no terrorist safe havens in Pakistan, and we made this clear to the US delegation today,” he said.

The Trump administration has sent several strong messages in recent weeks asking Pakistan to step up its game against terror outfits operating from its soil. The question of neutralising the Haqqani Network was especially highlighted once again by Tillerson who will next arrive in India for talks on Wednesday.