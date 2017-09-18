close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rex Tillerson meets Russian Foreign Minister, discusses Syria

The meeting between the two leaders took place at the Russian mission in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 12:59

New York: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and discussed the current situation in Syria, an official has said.

The meeting between the two leaders took place at the Russian mission in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

"The two recommitted to deconflicting military operations in Syria, reducing the violence, and creating the conditions for the Geneva process to move forward, pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," Nauert said in a statement.

Tillerson had termed the relations between the US and Russia at a "historic" post-Cold War low, amid tit-for-tat cuts to each other's diplomatic missions.

The US recently ordered Russia to shut its the Consulate in San Francisco and offices in Washington and New York.

Russia responded by promising a "tough response" to the US order which had come after Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered that the US cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 employees.

Putin's order itself was in retaliation for new sanctions imposed in July after the US Congress decided to punish Moscow for its reported interference in the 2016 American presidential election.

The US wants to work with Russia to help resolve the crisis in Syria, where both have military forces deployed, and the rivals are trying to work through their differences.

TAGS

Rex TillersonRussiaSyriaSergey LavrovUN General AssemblySan Francisco

From Zee News

Google&#039;s Tez app: 5 things you must know
Apps

Google's Tez app: 5 things you must know

India

Retreat ceremony at Indo-Pak border sees unique pledge

World

World Muhajir Congress holds rally in front of White House,...

Uttar Pradesh

Utter Pradesh: 4 held for making synthetic milk

Tamil Nadu

Former CEC Krishnamurthy pitches for state-funding of polls

New hope for Great Barrier Reef: Scientists say rare giant sea snail can get rid of threat
Environment

New hope for Great Barrier Reef: Scientists say rare giant...

Nepal holds final phase of crucial local polls
WorldAsia

Nepal holds final phase of crucial local polls

Yogi Adityanath and his deputies take oath as Members of Legislative Council
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath and his deputies take oath as Members of Le...

Philippine priest abducted by IS gunmen in May is free: Military
World

Philippine priest abducted by IS gunmen in May is free: Mil...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi