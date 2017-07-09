close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rex Tillerson visit a powerful show of US support: Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President on Sunday said the visit by US Secretary of State to Kiev was a powerful show of Washington`s support.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 17:41

Kiev: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Sunday said the visit by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Kiev was a powerful show of Washington`s support.

He also welcomed the appointment of Kurt Volker as a Special Representative to the Minsk peace process, saying Volker`s experience as a career diplomat would help bring about the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. 

Poroshenko added that Volker, who accompanied Tillerson to Kiev, will stay in the Ukrainian capital for several days to speed up coordination between the US and Ukraine. 

TAGS

Rex TillersonUnited StatesUkraineRussia

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Iraq announces &#039;victory&#039; over Islamic State in Mosul
World

Iraq announces 'victory' over Islamic State in Mo...

Assam

Flood situation in Assam deteriorates, toll mounts to 26

UPSC to conduct NDA/NA 2 Exam 2017 in September - CHECK upsc.gov.in for details
Education

UPSC to conduct NDA/NA 2 Exam 2017 in September - CHECK ups...

Extreme sea level rise may become yearly phenomenon by 2050
Environment

Extreme sea level rise may become yearly phenomenon by 2050

G20: Compromise on climate change, but at what cost?
Environment

G20: Compromise on climate change, but at what cost?

North EastNagaland

Nagaland political crisis deepens, CM sacks four ministers

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?

Will PM Modi’s Israel visit bring the second Green Revolution to India?

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Journalists killed in the line of duty

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels