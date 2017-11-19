Riyadh will not stand idly by in face of Iran 'aggression', says Saudi FM

Cairo: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told an Arab League meeting on Sunday that Riyadh will not stand idly by in the face of Iran's "aggression".

Saudi Arabia "will not hesitate to defend its national security to keep its people safe", Jubeir said in opening remarks to the Cairo meeting.

His country had called the meeting of foreign ministers at the League's headquarters to discuss "violations" committed by Iran after a missile was intercepted near Riyadh in a November 4 attack claimed by Shiite Huthi rebels in Yemen.