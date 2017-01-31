Roadside bomb blasts in Pakistan's Peshawar, eight injured
PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 14:38
Peshawar: At least eight people including three security personnel were injured today in a blast targeting a security forces vehicle in Pakistan's troubled northwest province here, police said.
The bomb was planted at a roadside in Naguman area of Peshawar district, which exploded when the security forces vehicle was passing through the area, SSP Operations Peshawar Sajjad Khan said.
The blast damaged the vehicle, injuring eight people, including three security personnel and five passengers, he added.
The injured were shifted to LRH hospital after the area was cordoned off by the security forces for search operation.
The security forces have apprehended two suspects from the site of the blast.
First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 14:35
