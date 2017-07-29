close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Roadside bomb explodes at Pakistan's Balochistan; fou killed, five injured

In May, 28 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted the convoy of Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Balochistans Mastung area.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 14:19

Karachi: A roadside bomb on Saturday struck a vehicle in a town in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province near the Iran border, killing at least four persons and injuring five others, a media report said.

The explosion took place in Chedgi, an area situated at a distance of 70 kilometres from Panjgur. Chedgi is a sensitive area, situated near the Pakistan-Iran border.

It is unclear who planted the bomb and officers were still investigating. The administration has deployed a technical team to determine the nature of the blast, security officials were quoted as saying by the Geo News.

Four persons were killed and five others were injured in an explosion in Balochistan's Panjgur district, they said.

Balochistan has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade.

The largest province of the country by area, it is home to a low-level insurgency by ethnic Baloch separatists. Al Qaeda-linked and sectarian militants also operate in the region. The province shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

Earlier this month, Health Minister of Balochistan province Rehmat Saleh Baloch survived a rocket attack when unidentified assailants targeted his convoy.

In May, 28 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted the convoy of Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Balochistans Mastung area.

TAGS

roadside bombRoadside bomb explodesPakistanBalochistanRehmat Saleh BalochAfghanistanIran

From Zee News

Is Nawaz Sharif disqualified for life, or can he make a comeback? No body seems to know in Pakistan
WorldAsia

Is Nawaz Sharif disqualified for life, or can he make a com...

WATCH: Dramatic rescue of 8-yr-old who came under bus wheel in China
World

WATCH: Dramatic rescue of 8-yr-old who came under bus wheel...

West Bengal

Fire breaks out at Calcutta maternity ward, no casualty rep...

Twitter is testing $99 subscription plan to promote tweets
Internet & Social Media

Twitter is testing $99 subscription plan to promote tweets

Apple paid Nokia $2 billion as part lawsuit settlement
Internet & Social Media

Apple paid Nokia $2 billion as part lawsuit settlement

North EastManipur

Manipur: Man shot dead in Imphal West district

North Korea leader says &#039;entire United States&#039; within range after missile test
WorldAsia

North Korea leader says 'entire United States' wi...

Apple may add 4K support for iTunes
Technology

Apple may add 4K support for iTunes

India

Terrorism should not be used as 'card' by some na...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels