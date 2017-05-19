close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Roadside bomb kills 11; Afghan policeman kills 5 colleagues

A roadside bombing killed 11 people in eastern Afghanistan on Friday as they were traveling to a wedding in the country's east.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 18:22

Kabul: A roadside bombing killed 11 people in eastern Afghanistan on Friday as they were traveling to a wedding in the country's east, a local official said.

The attack came just hours after an Afghan policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues as they slept at an outpost in eastern Nangarhar province last night, killing five.

Those killed by the roadside bomb in Logar province five women, five children and a man were all from the same family, said Salim Salleh, the spokesman for the provincial governor of Logar.

In the last night attack, district governor, Abdul Wahab Momand, said the policeman shot his colleagues at an outpost in the district of Ghanikhil.

After the shooting, the attacker, who was only identified by one name, Nasratullah, seized all the victims' firearms and fled the scene, the governor said.

Neither the Taliban nor the Islamic State group the two militant groups who operate in the area immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar, a mountainous province that borders Pakistan.

There was also no claim of responsibility for the attack in Logar but Salleh, the spokesman, accused the Taliban of planting the roadside bomb.

Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month. The Taliban have stepped up their attacks since announcing their spring offensive last month.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, another roadside bomb targeted a US militarily convoy in northern Parwan province today, the international mission's media officer, Doug High, said.

The explosion disabled an armored vehicle but caused no injuries, High said. After recovering the vehicle, the convoy continued on its mission, he added.

TAGS

roadside bombAfghanistanSalim SallehAbdul Wahab MomandAttack

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Arun Jaitley gives stern warning to Pakistan on ceasefire violation, says India will give adequate response
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Arun Jaitley gives stern warning to Pakistan on ceasefire v...

Yogi Adityanath to showcase Narendra Modi govt achievements in Bihar
BiharUttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath to showcase Narendra Modi govt achievements...

Chinese developers should avoid rush to invest in India, cautions media report
India

Chinese developers should avoid rush to invest in India, ca...

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier says EU needs Pola...
EuropeWorld

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier says EU needs Pola...

Yogi Adityanath attacks Oppn for ruckus in UP Assembly, assures strict action against criminals
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath attacks Oppn for ruckus in UP Assembly, ass...

EVMs used by Election Commission are tamper-proof, poll panel tells parliamentary committee
India

EVMs used by Election Commission are tamper-proof, poll pan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video