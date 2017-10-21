Kabul: Two rockets strike near NATO military headquarters
As many as two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in downtown Kabul early on Saturday morning, Afghan security officials said.
| Last Updated: Oct 21, 2017, 09:55 AM IST
Comments |
Representational Image: PTI
Kabul: As many as two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in downtown Kabul early on Saturday morning, Afghan security officials said.
There were no reports of casualties.
At around 6 a.m. (01:30 am GMT) alarms could be heard sounding at the headquarters of the NATO-led military mission, as well as at several foreign embassies in the area.