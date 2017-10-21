Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Kabul: Two rockets strike near NATO military headquarters

As many as two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in downtown Kabul early on Saturday morning, Afghan security officials said.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 21, 2017, 09:55 AM IST
Representational Image: PTI

Kabul: As many as two rockets landed near the international military headquarters in downtown Kabul early on Saturday morning, Afghan security officials said.

There were no reports of casualties.

At around 6 a.m. (01:30 am GMT) alarms could be heard sounding at the headquarters of the NATO-led military mission, as well as at several foreign embassies in the area.

