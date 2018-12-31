हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Russia arrests US citizen on suspicion of espionage

In recent months the FSB has reported an increase of western-led espionage within Russian borders, for an instance a Norwegian citizen was detained in Russia over similar charges.  

Moscow: Russias Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it has detained a US citizen on suspicion of espionage. American citizen Paul Whelan was arrested over three days ago in the Russian capital, the FSB was cited as saying by TASS news agency. A criminal investigation was launched against the man.

If found guilty, he faces between 10 and 20 years in jail. In recent months the FSB has reported an increase of western-led espionage within Russian borders at a time when the country is also facing allegations of spying and interference in Europe and the US.

Earlier in December, Norwegian citizen Frode Berg was detained in Russia for similar charges of espionage. The court hearing on his case is set for February.

