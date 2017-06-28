close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russia assumes Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin will meet at G20 summit: Sergei Lavrov

Moscow "assumes" that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet US counterpart Donald Trump during next week's G20 summit in German, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 22:55

Moscow: Moscow "assumes" that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet US counterpart Donald Trump during next week's G20 summit in German, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We assume that a meeting will take place, given that the two presidents will be in the same town at the same time, same building, even the same room. It wouldn't be normal if they didn't talk," Lavrov told a press conference with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

The G20 leaders will meet in Hamburg, Germany on July 7 and 8.

TAGS

MoscowRussiaUnited StatesDonald TrumpWashingtonSergei LavrovSigmar GabrielGermany

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

India

US continues to put India in tier-two in report on traffick...

World

Jim Mattis says its warning appears to have averted Syrian...

DelhiDelhi

Arrogance of AAP government to blame for violence in Delhi...

Sushma Swaraj assures help to Indian woman jailed in Riyadh
India

Sushma Swaraj assures help to Indian woman jailed in Riyadh

WorldAsia

Gunmen attack UN convoy near Libya capital

Sino-India border standoff: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to visit Sikkim on Thursday
North East

Sino-India border standoff: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video