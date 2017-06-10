close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russia calls for dialogue in Qatar crisis

"We cannot be happy in a situation when the relations between our partners are worsening. We are in favour of resolving any disagreements through dialogue." said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 18:39
Russia calls for dialogue in Qatar crisis

Moscow: Moscow called today for dialogue between Qatar and its neighbours in the Gulf, promising help in mediating the crisis, as Russia's foreign minister met his Qatari counterpart.

"We have observed with concern the news of this escalation," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in opening remarks of his meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Moscow.

"We cannot be happy in a situation when the relations between our partners are worsening. We are in favour of resolving any disagreements through dialogue."

Qatar is reaching out for support abroad as it has fallen out with its Arab neighbours, who accuse it of sponsoring extremist groups and resent its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood movement and sponsorship of Al-Jazeera network.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have cut diplomatic ties Monday and are trying to blockade Qatar by air and sea.

Lavrov said that Russia is "ready to try to do everything in its power" to help resolve the crisis and said unity is needed to fight terrorism.

"For us, unity is clearly necessary for maximum effect on this front (against terrorism)," he said.

Qatar has denounced the allegations against it and Al- Thani during his meeting with Lavrov called the measures against the country "illegal".

Some reports alleged that Russian hackers helped spark the crisis but Moscow has dismissed this as a "stale claim" with "zero evidence." 

TAGS

MoscowRussiaQatar CrisesUAEGCCRussian Foreign Minister Sergei LavrovQatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-ThaniAl-Jazeera networkMuslim BrotherhoodBahrainEgyptdiplomatic ties

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Students denied bail, suspended by Lucknow University for showing black flags to Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

Students denied bail, suspended by Lucknow University for s...

British PM Theresa May&#039;s top aides quit after election disaster
EuropeWorld

British PM Theresa May's top aides quit after electio...

GTA election may happen anytime, says Mamata Banerjee
India

GTA election may happen anytime, says Mamata Banerjee

UN chief congratulates India, Pakistan on full SCO membership
WorldAsia

UN chief congratulates India, Pakistan on full SCO membersh...

Syria army says it holds fifth of key desert territory
WorldAsia

Syria army says it holds fifth of key desert territory

Chinese cast a shadow on Indo-Pak trade prospects: Zaidi
Asia

Chinese cast a shadow on Indo-Pak trade prospects: Zaidi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video