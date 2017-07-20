close
Russia calls new US sanctions against Iran unfounded: RIA

Washington slapped new economic sanctions against Iran on Tuesday over its ballistic missile programme.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 23:00

Moscow: New US sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile programme are unfounded, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported.

Washington slapped new economic sanctions against Iran on Tuesday over its ballistic missile programme, saying Tehran`s "malign activities" in the Middle East had undercut any "positive contributions" coming from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord.

RIA also cited Mikhail Ulyanov, head of the Foreign Ministry`s department for non-proliferation and arms control, as saying that the United States was fulfilling its own part of the Iran nuclear deal "very badly."

