Russia calls North Korea missile launch breach of UN resolution

North Korea said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched an ICBM for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the US state of Alaska.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 20:26

Moscow: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday called North Korea`s latest test launch of a ballistic missile a breach of a U.N. Security Council resolution, the RIA news agency reported.

It also cited Ryabkov as saying that tensions with Pyongyang risked leading to catastrophic developments and that the missile launch showed that the only way forward was to organise multilateral talks with North Korea. 

North Korea said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the US state of Alaska.

