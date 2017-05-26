close
Russia, China urge caution in countering North Korea's N programme

Moscow and Beijing also favour measures that would counter North Korea's nuclear programme, but at the same time not hamper a political settlement in the region, Lavrov said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 19:58

Moscow: Russia and China agree that the development of North Korea's nuclear programme should not be used as an excuse for deploying elements of a US global anti-missile system on the Korean peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Moscow and Beijing also favour measures that would counter North Korea`s nuclear programme, but at the same time not hamper a political settlement in the region, Lavrov told a joint news briefing with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

RussiaChinaNorth Korea's nuclear programmeNorth Koreanuclear programmeUS anti-missile systemKorean peninsulaRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

