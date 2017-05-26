close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russia, China urge caution in countering North Korea's nuclear programme

Russia and China agree that the development of North Korea`s nuclear programme should not be used as an excuse for deploying elements of a US global anti-missile system on the Korean peninsula.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 18:31

Moscow: Russia and China agree that the development of North Korea`s nuclear programme should not be used as an excuse for deploying elements of a US global anti-missile system on the Korean peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Moscow and Beijing also favour measures that would counter North Korea`s nuclear programme, but at the same time not hamper a political settlement in the region, Lavrov told a joint news briefing with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

TAGS

RussiaChinaNorth KoreaSergei LavrovAnti-missile systemWang Yi

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Gunmen kill 23 Christians on road to monastery in Egypt: Of...
World

Gunmen kill 23 Christians on road to monastery in Egypt: Of...

Yeddyurappa&#039;s visit to Dalit&#039;s houses, having food a drama: Karnataka CM
Kerala

Yeddyurappa's visit to Dalit's houses, having foo...

DMK Tuticorin District Secy N Periasamy passes away
Tamil Nadu

DMK Tuticorin District Secy N Periasamy passes away

PM Narendra Modi launches agro-marine processing scheme SAM...
Assam

PM Narendra Modi launches agro-marine processing scheme SAM...

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das congratulates PM Modi on completing 3 years
Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das congratulates PM Modi on completi...

Heartfelt gratitude to people for opportunity to serve as &#039;pradhan sevak&#039;, let&#039;s build a new India: PM Modi in Guwahati
AssamIndia

Heartfelt gratitude to people for opportunity to serve as...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video