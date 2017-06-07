Russia condemns Iran attacks, urges 'coordination' against IS
The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned gun and suicide bomb attacks in Tehran claimed by the Islamic State and called for greater coordination in the fight against the group.
Moscow: The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned gun and suicide bomb attacks in Tehran claimed by the Islamic State and called for greater coordination in the fight against the group.
"Moscow decisively condemns such terrorist attacks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that "the continuation of a series of terror attacks again underlines the need for coordinated actions in the fight against terror and IS."