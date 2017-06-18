close
Russia criticises US for 'anti-Cuban' approach, says it sides with Cuba

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that "anti-Cuban" actions recently announced by Washington were regrettable and that Moscow confirmed its solidarity with Havana.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 15:27
Russia criticises US for &#039;anti-Cuban&#039; approach, says it sides with Cuba
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that "anti-Cuban" actions recently announced by Washington were regrettable and that Moscow confirmed its solidarity with Havana.

The ministry also said that the new approach towards Cuba by the U.S. administration resembles a "Cold war rhetoric".

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and a clampdown on US business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was cancelling former President Barack Obama`s "terrible and misguided deal" liberalising ties with Havana.

