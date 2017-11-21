Russia denies nuclear accident after radioactive pollution detected
Russian nuclear agency Rosatom on Tuesday denied its facilities experienced any incidents following reports of contamination by Ruthenium 106 radioactive isotope in parts of the country.
"There have been no incidents at nuclear infrastructure facilities in Russia," a representative of Rosatom told AFP.