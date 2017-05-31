close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russia fires missiles at Islamic State targets from Mediterranean: Reports

A Russian warship and a submarine have fired four cruise missiles from the Mediterranean to hit Islamic State manpower and equipment near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 11:23

Moscow: A Russian warship and a submarine have fired four cruise missiles from the Mediterranean to hit Islamic State manpower and equipment near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Russia had warned the United States, Turkey and Israel before launching the missiles, the ministry was quoted as saying.

TAGS

RussiaIslamic stateSyriaMediterraneanUnited States of AmericaTurkeyIsrael

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Enforcement Directorate raids Baba Siddique, others&#039; premises in PMLA case
Mumbai

Enforcement Directorate raids Baba Siddique, others' p...

Jammu and Kashmir: Shutdown lifted, Valley limps back to no...
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Shutdown lifted, Valley limps back to no...

OU Degree results 2017: Osmania University Degree 1st, 2nd, 3rd Year Results 2017 declared; check www.osmania.ac.in
HyderabadEducation

OU Degree results 2017: Osmania University Degree 1st, 2nd,...

In a first, Swiss court fines man for &#039;&#039;liking&#039;&#039; posts on Facebook
Internet & Social Media

In a first, Swiss court fines man for ''liking...

Panasonic launches Eluga I3 Mega with 4,000mAh battery at Rs 11,490
Mobiles

Panasonic launches Eluga I3 Mega with 4,000mAh battery at R...

Android software creator unveils `Essential` phone
Mobiles

Android software creator unveils `Essential` phone

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video