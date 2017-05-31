Russia fires missiles at Islamic State targets from Mediterranean: Reports
A Russian warship and a submarine have fired four cruise missiles from the Mediterranean to hit Islamic State manpower and equipment near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
Moscow: A Russian warship and a submarine have fired four cruise missiles from the Mediterranean to hit Islamic State manpower and equipment near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
Russia had warned the United States, Turkey and Israel before launching the missiles, the ministry was quoted as saying.