close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russia fires missiles near enclave besieged by IS

As a result of the strike, a "large" group of fighters was destroyed, along with a communications centre, warehouses and ammunition, the ministry said in a statement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 20:09

Moscow: A Russian warship on Tuesday fired cruise missiles from the Mediterranean at the Islamic State group near the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor where regime forces are battling the jihadists, Moscow said.

The Russian defence ministry said the strike, which was carried out by the frigate "Admiral Essen," hit IS targets near the town of Al-Shula, which were controlled by fighters from Russia and other post-Soviet nations.

As a result of the strike, a "large" group of fighters was destroyed, along with a communications centre, warehouses and ammunition, the ministry said in a statement.

"The launch of the Kalibr cruise missiles has ensured the continued success of the advance by Syrian government troops and helped thwart plans of IS militants to regroup and reinforce the positions of terrorists in the vicinity of the city of Deir Ezzor," the ministry said.

Syria's army faces fierce resistance as it is battling to break a jihadist siege on the government enclave of Deir Ezzor.

The jihadist group has already lost more than half of its nearby bastion of Raqa to attacking US-backed forces, and the loss of Deir Ezzor city and the surrounding oil-rich province would leave it with only a handful of isolated outposts.

Government forces and civilians have been under siege in Deir Ezzor city since early 2015, and the regime-held parts are divided into a northern and southern enclave.

TAGS

RussiaMoscowIslamic statemissilesDeir EzzorJihadistMilitantswarship

From Zee News

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru
Karnataka

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru

EuropeWorld

Majority of Britons have no religion: Survey

Donald Trump scraps &#039;Dreamer&#039; immigration program
Americas

Donald Trump scraps 'Dreamer' immigration program

IMA writes to PM Modi over Anant Kumar Hegde&#039;s induction in ministry, calls it disturbing
India

IMA writes to PM Modi over Anant Kumar Hegde's inducti...

Japan, South Korea can buy more sophisticated US military equipment: Donald Trump
World

Japan, South Korea can buy more sophisticated US military e...

Bihar fertility rate reduced by boosting edu among girls: Nitish Kumar
Bihar

Bihar fertility rate reduced by boosting edu among girls: N...

EU says 40 countries now affected in tainted egg scandal
EuropeWorld

EU says 40 countries now affected in tainted egg scandal

Uttar Pradesh

Son of Congress leader, 3 others booked in murder case

Don&#039;t seek legal opinion directly from me: Attorney General to ministries
India

Don't seek legal opinion directly from me: Attorney Ge...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Rahul Gandhi to visit Silicon Valley to study Artificial Intelligence

Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya, the new 'it' couple?

Watch: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's designer Ritu Goyal reveals new secrets

Indian police arrest British man accused of sexually abusing blind children

WATCH CCTV: Train crushes teenager in Madhya Pradesh, another Blue Whale death?

Rohingya children beheaded, civilians burned alive by Myanmarese security forces: Report