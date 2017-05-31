Russia launches missile strikes against Islamic State in Syria
Moscow: A Russian frigate and a submarine in the eastern Mediterranean fired four missiles at Islamic State targets near Palmyra in Syria, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Xinhua quoted the ministry as saying in a statement that Russia informed the US, Turkish and Israeli military forces of the strike in advance.