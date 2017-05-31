close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Russia launches missile strikes against Islamic State in Syria

A Russian frigate and a submarine in the eastern Mediterranean fired four missiles at Islamic State targets near Palmyra in Syria, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 14:40
Russia launches missile strikes against Islamic State in Syria

Moscow: A Russian frigate and a submarine in the eastern Mediterranean fired four missiles at Islamic State targets near Palmyra in Syria, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Xinhua quoted the ministry as saying in a statement that Russia informed the US, Turkish and Israeli military forces of the strike in advance. 

TAGS

Russiamissile strikeIslamic stateSyria

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

NASA&#039;s announcement on 1st mission &#039;to touch the Sun&#039; today: What you should know about the Solar Probe Plus
Space

NASA's announcement on 1st mission 'to touch the...

Donald Trump had a
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump had a "historic" trip to Middle East...

Students protest poor plus two examination results in Bihar
Bihar

Students protest poor plus two examination results in Bihar

Cyclone 'Mora' damages houses, triggers landslide...
North East

Cyclone 'Mora' damages houses, triggers landslide...

Essential Phone: 5 interesting things you should know
Mobiles

Essential Phone: 5 interesting things you should know

Submarine Kalvari to be inducted in July-August: Navy Chief
India

Submarine Kalvari to be inducted in July-August: Navy Chief

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video