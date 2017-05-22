close
Russia launches wide-ranging trade dispute against Ukraine at WTO

The alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia, as well as transit, the statement added. Under WTO rules, Ukraine will have 60 days to settle the dispute, after which Russia could ask the WTO to adjudicate.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 19:13

Geneva: Russia has launched a wide-ranging trade complaint against Ukraine, saying it is facing a "universe of restrictions, prohibitions, requirements and procedures", a World Trade Organization statement said on Monday.

