हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Japan

Russia says disagreements still hampers peace talks with Japan

Russia and Japan have been in dispute for seven decades over islands known in Russia as the Southern Kuriles and in Japan as the Northern Territories.

Russia says disagreements still hampers peace talks with Japan

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday there were still significant points of disagreement with Japan standing in the way of a push to sign a peace deal to end a decades-old territorial dispute.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow after talks with Japan`s Foreign Minister Taro Kono, Lavrov said it was hard to expect progress in peace talks without Japan first recognising Moscow`s sovereignty over disputed island territories, RIA news agency reported.

Russia and Japan have been in dispute for seven decades over islands known in Russia as the Southern Kuriles and in Japan as the Northern Territories.

Tags:
Russia-JapanVIladimir PutinShinzo Abe

Must Watch