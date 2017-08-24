Russia says Donald Trump's new strategy for Afghanistan is 'dead end'
Trump has approved an extended American presence in Afghanistan, although neither he nor his military leaders have provided any specifics about troop numbers or timelines.
Moscow: Moscow believes that Washington`s bet on using of force in US President Donald Trump`s new strategy for Afghanistan is "a dead end", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Thursday.
