Russia says Kaspersky removal in US delays bilateral ties recovery

The Trump administration has told US government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 13:50
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow: The decision by the US government to stop using Kaspersky Lab products is "regrettable" and delays the prospects of a restoration of bilateral ties, the Russian embassy in the United States said.

Washington said it was concerned the Moscow-based cyber security firm was vulnerable to Kremlin influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardise national security.

"These steps can only evoke regrets. They only move back the prospects of bilateral ties recovery," the embassy said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

It also called for consideration of Russia`s proposal to form a joint group to address cyber security issues.

USRussiaKaspersky LabDonald TrumpMoscow

