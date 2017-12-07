Russia says Pyongyang wants direct talks with Washington: RIA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that North Korea`s leadership wants direct talks with the United States to seek guarantees on their security from Washington, Russia`s RIA news agency reported.
| Updated: Dec 07, 2017, 23:52 PM IST
Comments |
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that North Korea`s leadership wants direct talks with the United States to seek guarantees on their security from Washington, Russia`s RIA news agency reported.
Lavrov said he had passed on Pyongyang`s desire for direct talks to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when the two men met on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna on Thursday, the news agency reported.