Reuters| Updated: Dec 07, 2017, 23:52 PM IST
Russia says Pyongyang wants direct talks with Washington: RIA

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that North Korea`s leadership wants direct talks with the United States to seek guarantees on their security from Washington, Russia`s RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov said he had passed on Pyongyang`s desire for direct talks to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when the two men met on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna on Thursday, the news agency reported.

