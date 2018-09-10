हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

Russia says US dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria's Deir al-Zor

The air strikes targeted the village of Hadjin and resulted in fires, but there was no information about casualties, the Russian military said.

Russia says US dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria&#039;s Deir al-Zor

MOSCOW: Russia`s military said on Sunday that two US F-15 fighter jets had dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria`s Deir al-Zor province on Saturday, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported.

The air strikes targeted the village of Hadjin and resulted in fires, but there was no information about casualties, the Russian military said.

Tags:
RussiaSyriaUSPhosphorus bombs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close